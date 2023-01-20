Goddess Kali poster row: Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from coercive action

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

In a reprieve to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, the Supreme Court on Friday protected her from coercive action in connection with multiple FIRs registered against her in various states over a controversial poster of her documentary film ‘Kali’.

The poster, allegedly showing goddess Kali smoking a cigarette, attracted criticism and led to filing of FIRs against her.

While giving her protection from coercive action, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued notices to the Centre and governments of Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on her petition.

“No coercive action should be taken against the petitioner in respect of the FIRs lodged against her. At this stage, it may be noted that lodging of FIRs in multiple cases may be of serious prejudice. We are inclined to issue notice so that all FIRs can be consolidated in one place in accordance with law,” the Bench said, noting that a look out circular has been issued against her.

Her counsel Kamini Jaiswal submitted that there was no intention to hurt religious feelings of people.

The filmmaker contended she has faced death threats and open calls for beheading, after she tweeted the poster of her film. She has said the multiple FIRs against her amount to harassment and an infringement of her right to freedom of speech and expression.

She has also sought clubbing of the FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the poster. The filmmaker has urged the top court to stay the criminal proceedings emanating from these FIRs.

Manimekalai has said her attempt as a creative filmmaker was not to offend the religious sentiment of anyone but to depict the image of a radically inclusive goddess. She has said her documentary film shows the broadminded traits of the Goddess.