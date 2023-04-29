Godown collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi; several feared trapped

Thane, April 29
A two-storey godown collapsed on Saturday in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, trapping several people living and working on the premises, a civic official said.
Rescue and relief operations have been initiated at the site in Valpada area of Mankoli as several people are feared trapped in the debris, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.
"The ground-plus two-storey building in Wardhaman Compound collapsed at around 1.45 pm. Four families resided on the upper floors, while labourers worked on the ground floor," he said.
Fire engines from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations, he said, adding further details about the incident were awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail
Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...
L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM’s house
Asks the chief secretary to examine the records and submit a...
ED searches BYJU's office, CEO Raveendran's residence over FEMA violations; seizes 'incriminating' documents
Agency claims the company remitted Rs 9,754 crore to various...