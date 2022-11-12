Gold rush: Women boxers win seven medals

PTI

New Delhi: Indian women boxers signed off with seven medals in Asian championship in Amman on Friday. Lovlina Borgohain struck gold in her maiden appearance in the middleweight division. ptI

CBI opposes Deshmukh’s bail plea in HC

Mumbai: Opposing former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea, the CBI submitted in the Bombay HC that there were serious allegations of corruption, extortion and conspiracy against him.