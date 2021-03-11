Gold smuggling: Audio clips fuel stir against Kerala CM

PTI

Palakkad, June 10

Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage case, on Friday released audio clips of her purported conversation with a man, who according to her is connected with powerful people in the government. In doing so, she tried to “substantiate” her claim that he had approached her to “settle” the issues arising out of her statement made before a magistrate court recently on the alleged role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members in certain alleged smuggling activities.

In the purported audio clips, the man named Shaj Kiran, a former mediaperson, was heard asking Suresh why she gave a statement before the court under Section 164 of CrPC and said the CM would not tolerate her statements targeting his family members.

In the wake of the latest development, the Opposition Congress mounted pressure for Vijayan's resignation, with party activists taking out protest marches in different parts of the state over the issue, even as the ruling CPI(M) continued to strongly defend the CM.

The audio clips were released at a press conference, a day after Kiran claimed that he was called to her office by Suresh in Palakkad on Wednesday and while there, he had only asked why she made the revelations now and whether she was aware of the problems she would have to face as a result. In an apparent bid to show his proximity with top cops, he was heard saying he had received calls from the Additional Director General of Police and said he could help remove legal obstacles, preventing her travel abroad.