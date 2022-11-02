Gold worth Rs 1.46 crore seized at Mangalore airport

Mangaluru, November 2
Custom officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have confiscated 2,870 gm of gold worth Rs 1.46 crore being carried illegally to the country by six passengers who arrived here between October 22 and 31.
All the six passengers who were apprehended by the officials arrived here from Dubai, a Customs release here said on Wednesday.
The passengers had converted gold to paste and powder form and concealed the same in vests, jeans trousers, shoes and inside the rectum.
From October 8 to October 21, Rs 1.59 crore worth gold was seized from five passengers who arrived here from Dubai, the release said.
