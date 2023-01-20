Gold worth Rs 2 crore seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru, January 20
Customs sleuths at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized a total of 3,677 gm of smuggled gold worth Rs 2,01,69,800 between January 1 and 18 this year, successfully foiling gold trafficking to a considerable extent.
Eight passengers travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi had tried to smuggle gold into the country through nefarious means, a Customs release here said.
A passenger from Dubai had also smuggled e-cigarettes with e-nicotine liquid in them worth Rs 3,20,265, which were hidden in his baggage.
Customs officials said investigations are under way and are at different stages in various cases that had been detected.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in bank loan fraud case
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chava...
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...