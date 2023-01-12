Golden Globe for 'RRR' song Naatu Naatu

Tribune News Service

Nonika Singh

Chandigarh, January 11

Those of us who have been dismissive of the “naach-gaana” brand of Indian cinema can sit back and soak in the exhilarating news, literally music to the ears.

The ebullient and electrifying Telugu song “Naatu Naatu” from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster “RRR” has picked up Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song at the 80th edition of the awards at Beverly Hills, California, going past some mighty contenders such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Prestigious honour... made every Indian proud. Narendra Modi, PM

Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”, “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio”, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, and “Lift Me U” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, performed by Rihanna, were in the running for the prestigious award.

As “Naatu Naatu” creates history, veteran music director MM Keeravani, who composed the song, is not the only one overwhelmed by the honour. The entire country from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Oscar winner AR Rahman, the first Indian to win the Golden Globe, are rejoicing.

The man behind the award, Keeravani may not be a household name in this part of the country but the composer of blockbusters like “Baahubali” has delighted us with his melodious compositions in many a Hindi films. An integral part of Rajamouli’s cinema, he goes by the pseudonym MM Kreem in the Hindi film industry. Incidentally, it was Ram Gopal Varma’s blockbuster “Kshana Kshanam” (1991) that truly established Keeravani.

Best known for his contribution to the Telugu film industry, the National Award-winning music director has composed for over 200 films in various Indian languages.

Released in five languages, including Hindi, “Naatu Naatu” has been receiving the same frenzied response as the insane energy it whips up. Apart from being the most viewed song in Telugu with 140 million views, it has the world grooving to it. Needless to say much of the credit for the mass hysteria over the mass anthem goes to the hook steps of enigmatic pair Ram Charan and Jr NTR on whom the song was picturised.

Keeravani in his acceptance speech has thanked the mega stars as also other members of the team, including singers Kala Bhairava, who happens to be his son, and Rahul Sipligunj and lyricist Chandrabose. Of course, his first vote of thanks went to Rajamouli.

The celebrated filmmaker may have missed the Best Film Non-English Award category for which “RRR” was nominated too. But he has every reason to stand up and break into “Naatu Naatu”. Will its infectious energy fetch us an Oscar too? Keep your fingers crossed.