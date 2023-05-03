 Goldy Brar on list of Canada’s top 25 wanted criminals : The Tribune India

Goldy Brar on list of Canada’s top 25 wanted criminals

Goldy Brar on list of Canada’s top 25 wanted criminals


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s killing and notorious gangster Goldy Brar is now among Canada’s top 25 most-wanted criminals. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have listed him as number 15 among the wanted criminals.

The Canadian High Commission, New Delhi, has issued a release announcing that fugitive Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has been added to the list of the most-wanted criminals in India through the “Bolo Program” in Canada.

The Tribune was the first to report this morning that the Canada-based program website, which circulates information in the public interest from different law agencies, lists that India wants Goldy Brar. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted Brar, his associate Lawrence Bishnoi (in Bathinda jail) and Anmol Bishnoi (last seen in California, the USA), claiming they had links with terrorist organisations too.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on a number of occasions asked the Canadian government to disallow criminals and terrorists to plan and carry out anti-India activities from its soil. The Indian government also issued an advisory asking its students and residents to be cautious against anti-India programmes and protests. The first request to Canada was made in June last year, a month after Moosewala’s killing, for a lookout for Brar.

Besides Brar, there are several other gangsters and international drug smugglers allegedly operating from Canada or hiding there.

India has strongly asked the Canadian government not to let criminals like Brar use its land for crime and terror activities against India.

Brar was the first to take, within hours, responsibility for the murder of Moosewala on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. Brar had allegedly planned the killing and was constantly directing and helping shooters to commit the crime and later flee and hide.

Punjab Chief Minister had, some months ago, claimed that the USA security agencies detained Brar. However, Brar later, through a media interview, said he was not detained anywhere.

The Bolo Program website, which has displayed Brar’s photo, says its goal is to use technologies and channels to support police services in their communication efforts about Canada’s most wanted, so that people could be on the lookout for the fugitives.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

3
Punjab

Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

4
Haryana

Haryana ACB aims to recover Rs 13 lakh bribe money from IAS officer

5
Nation

CBI files FIR against two NIA officials on extortion charges

6
World

Fatima Bhutto visits Karachi temple after nikah

7
Trending

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

8
Punjab

HC upholds appointment of Beant's grandson as DSP

9
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

10
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Top News

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

interim protection in defamation case declined

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days


Cities

View All

Conferences mark Labour Day in city

Conferences mark Labour Day in Amritsar

Residents: New office timings not suitable

Fogging campaign to start soon in Amritsar

Nirmaliye, Sindhi, Udasin unanimously decided to comply with Akal Takht guidelines

SGPC to bring out book on Jaito Morcha

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

From June 1, get 14 vehicle registration services online

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Chandigarh Mayor bats for posting road recarpeting record online

Chandigarh: 2% jump in GST mop-up for April

Chandigarh: Yet again, no takers for 22 liquor vends

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED’s 2nd supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

AAP used hawala, cash route to funnel liquor policy kickbacks for Goa polls: ED

Rs 45-crore renovation of Delhi CM’s residence: Kejriwal will have to go to jail, says BJP’s Bidhuri

Delhi HC refuses to interfere with demolition of slum near Pragati Maidan

2020 Delhi riots: Supreme Court dismisses Delhi Police’s pleas against HC verdicts granting bail to three student activists

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: ‘BJP fighting on party symbol for first time, ready to script history’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Campaign in full swing, but fervour missing

Congress launches door-to-door drive in Phillaur area

Govt empowering labourers: Minister

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT takes suo moto cognizance, seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation each to heirs of 11 deceased

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT takes suo moto cognizance, seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation each to heirs of 11 deceased

With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

Giaspura tragedy: SIT to look into waste disposal mechanism

Few vents, sewerage design 'outdated', industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

NDRF rescued 7 of family who locked themselves in panic