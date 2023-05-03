Goldy Brar on list of Canada’s top 25 wanted criminals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s killing and notorious gangster Goldy Brar is now among Canada’s top 25 most-wanted criminals. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have listed him as number 15 among the wanted criminals.

The Canadian High Commission, New Delhi, has issued a release announcing that fugitive Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, has been added to the list of the most-wanted criminals in India through the “Bolo Program” in Canada.

The Tribune was the first to report this morning that the Canada-based program website, which circulates information in the public interest from different law agencies, lists that India wants Goldy Brar. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted Brar, his associate Lawrence Bishnoi (in Bathinda jail) and Anmol Bishnoi (last seen in California, the USA), claiming they had links with terrorist organisations too.

The Ministry of External Affairs had on a number of occasions asked the Canadian government to disallow criminals and terrorists to plan and carry out anti-India activities from its soil. The Indian government also issued an advisory asking its students and residents to be cautious against anti-India programmes and protests. The first request to Canada was made in June last year, a month after Moosewala’s killing, for a lookout for Brar.

Besides Brar, there are several other gangsters and international drug smugglers allegedly operating from Canada or hiding there.

India has strongly asked the Canadian government not to let criminals like Brar use its land for crime and terror activities against India.

Brar was the first to take, within hours, responsibility for the murder of Moosewala on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. Brar had allegedly planned the killing and was constantly directing and helping shooters to commit the crime and later flee and hide.

Punjab Chief Minister had, some months ago, claimed that the USA security agencies detained Brar. However, Brar later, through a media interview, said he was not detained anywhere.

The Bolo Program website, which has displayed Brar’s photo, says its goal is to use technologies and channels to support police services in their communication efforts about Canada’s most wanted, so that people could be on the lookout for the fugitives.