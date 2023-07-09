Golwalkar tweet: Digvijay Singh booked in Indore for ‘inciting communal disharmony’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 9

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh was booked in Indore urban on Sunday for allegedly “inciting communal disharmony” following his tweet yesterday attributing “anti-tribal, anti-backward and anti-Muslim remarks” to former RSS chief MS Golwakar.

Singh was booked under Sections 153 A, 469, 500 and 505 of the IPC.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh had on Saturday faced off with Singh for his attributions of certain anti Dalit, anti backward and anti Muslim remarks to the second RSS chief MS Golwalkar.

In a tweet on Saturday, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh posted offensive remarks in respect of the above communities which he attributed to Golwalkar.

Rejecting the attribution as baseless, RSS national media chief Sunil Ambekar had said “In the context of Golwalkar Guruji, this tweet is baseless and has potential to cause social disharmony. This false photoshopped picture has been put up with the aim of tarnishing the image of the Sangh. Guruji never said such a thing. His whole life was devoted to ending social discrimination,” Ambekar said retorting to Singh.

Singh’s post followed a viral video of a tribal being urinated upon in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi by a man who was later arrested.

Two days ago, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed the tribal’s feet at his official residence in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh elections are due later this year, with Chouhan facing long years of anti-incumbency.

He has been the CM of Madhya Pradesh since 2005 for four separate terms.

Singh was booked on the complaint of lawyer Rajesh Joshi.