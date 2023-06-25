Goods train hits stationary freight coaches in West Bengal’s Bankura, none hurt

Kolkata, June 25
A goods train collided with another stationary freight train at Onda in Bankura district of West Bengal on Sunday morning, a senior South Eastern Railway official said.
No one was injured in the accident, which affected train services in the Adra division of SER for over four hours, he said.
Eight wagons derailed due to the collision, which happened around 4 am, the official said.
Train movement was restored at 8.30 am in the section, after urgent repair work was carried out, he said.
The likely cause of the accident was that the driver of the moving goods train overshot the home signal at Onda, which was red, the official said.
The train then went into the loop line, for which the point was set on the tracks, and hit the stationary freight train, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East
Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...
Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported
Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area
PM Modi meets Egypt's Grand Mufti; discusses social harmony, extremism and radicalisation
The Grand Mufti highlights cultural and people-to-people rel...
In a rare event, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time
Normally, monsoon reaches Mumbai by June 11 and National Cap...
Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin
Charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin for mounting armed rebelli...