Google, Facebook must share advertising revenue with Indian media firms: BJP MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi today urged the government to ensure that tech giants Facebook, Google and YouTube share advertising revenue, they earn from posting news reports, with media companies that are the original creators of the content.

Raising the issue during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha, he said newspapers and TV channels had been losing advertisement revenue after the entry of big technology companies and were struggling to meet the expenses of news gathering. Citing data, he said Google India’s income during 2021-22 was Rs 24,927 crore and that of Facebook Rs 16,189 crore, which was 75 per cent higher than the preceding year. “These tech giants do not spend money for content creation, but show the readymade content for free,” he said.

Earnings up 75%