Google, Facebook must share advertising revenue with Indian media firms: BJP MP

New Delhi, February 10
BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi today urged the government to ensure that tech giants Facebook, Google and YouTube share advertising revenue, they earn from posting news reports, with media companies that are the original creators of the content.
Raising the issue during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha, he said newspapers and TV channels had been losing advertisement revenue after the entry of big technology companies and were struggling to meet the expenses of news gathering. Citing data, he said Google India’s income during 2021-22 was Rs 24,927 crore and that of Facebook Rs 16,189 crore, which was 75 per cent higher than the preceding year. “These tech giants do not spend money for content creation, but show the readymade content for free,” he said.
Earnings up 75%
- Google India's income from advertisement in 2021-22 was Rs 24,927 crore
- Similarly, Facebook earned Rs 16,189 crore during the year
- Earning of both tech giants was 75% higher than preceding year
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...