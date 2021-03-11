Gorkhaland territorial body poll on June 26

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

The West Bengal State Election Commission today issued a notification regarding the schedule for the election to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

According to the notification, June 3 will be the last date of filing nominations and June 6 last date of withdrawal of nominations. The polling will take place on June 26 and the election process will have to be completed by July 7. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha faction led by Bimal Gurung and BJP among others have been opposing the elections.