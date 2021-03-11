Got to know of convicts' release through media, says Bilkis Bano's husband; convict talks of starting a new life

After their release, convicts were welcomed with sweets and garlands outside the jail

Got to know of convicts' release through media, says Bilkis Bano's husband; convict talks of starting a new life

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock

Ahmedabad, August 16

A day after 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for Bilkis Bano's gang rape and murder of seven of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots walked out of jail, her husband said he came to know of their release from the media.

After their release from the Godhra jail on Monday, the convicts, who were also charged with killing the pregnant Muslim woman's three-year-old daughter, were welcomed with sweets and garlands outside the jail.

“We were surprised to know that the convicts have been released,” Bilkis Bano's husband Yakub Rasul told PTI.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was raped while fleeing the violence that broke out post the Sabarmati train incident in Godhra.

“We don't know when the convicts processed their application and which ruling the state government took into consideration. We never received any kind of notice,” Rasul said.

Rasul said the Gujarat government had paid the family a compensation of Rs 50 lakh as directed by the Supreme Court, but is yet to provide a job or a house as directed by the apex court.

Rasul said he lives virtually in hiding with his wife and five sons, the eldest one 20 years old.

A special CBI court in Mumbai in 2008 sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

The 11 convicts who were granted premature release are Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana.

Radheshyam Shah, the convict whose plea for premature release paved the way for all the 11 life sentence convicts to walk out of jail, said he feels happy to be released.

"The Gujarat government has released us as per the order of the Supreme Court. I feel glad to be out as I will be able to meet my family members and begin a new life," he said.

"We were convicted and lodged in jail. When I was not released after completing 14 years in jail, I approached the Supreme Court for remission. The apex court directed the Gujarat government to take a decision, after which we were released," he said.

The convicts were released on Monday under the Gujarat government's remission policy after they completed more than 15 years in jail.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their release.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi had asked Indians to take a pledge not to do anything that lowers the dignity of women, Owaisi said.

“He said something about supporting “Nari Shakti”. Gujarat BJP govt released criminals convicted of gang rape on the same day. The message is clear,” Owaisi tweeted.  

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

2
Trending

Mop, toilet brush above pizza dough: Domino’s face Twitterati ire after picture, video go viral

3
Nation

Charter plane carrying 12 passengers from India lands at Karachi airport

4
Sports

India banned by FIFA, stripped of U17 women's World Cup hosting rights

5
Trending

Video: On Independence Day, a beautiful wish from Pakistan artist; plays 'Jana Gana Mana' on Rabab

6
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government’s remission policy

7
Haryana

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

8
Nation

Bihar cabinet expands, 31 ministers inducted

9
Punjab

Punjab will soon be a frontrunner state of the country: Minister Aman Arora

10
Trending

Anand Mahindra tweets endearing photo of elderly couple hoisting Indian flag

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Two ITBP personnel killed, 37 others injured as bus falls into gorge in J-K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

Were returning from Amarnath yatra duty

31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share

31 ministers inducted into Bihar cabinet; RJD gets majority share

Portfolios allocated: While Nitish keeps home, Tejashwi gets...

Militants kill Kashmiri Pandit, injure brother in J&K's Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the ...

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee d...

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

The men, who are non-exclusive partners living in the same h...

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

'Akhand path' in memory of those killed during Partition begins at Golden Temple

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Partition: Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts