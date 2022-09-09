 Governance won’t change by changing names: Historian Irfan Habib : The Tribune India

Governance won’t change by changing names: Historian Irfan Habib

Says BJP govt ‘obsessed’ with leaving its mark on everything

Governance won’t change by changing names: Historian Irfan Habib

‘Raj’ means governance and not British Raj and ‘Jan’ means people and that is why the names of Rajpath and Janpath, says the historian. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

Governance will not change by rechristening roads or buildings, noted historian S Irfan Habib said on Friday and accused the BJP government of playing politics over it.

The BJP government is “obsessed” with leaving its mark on everything, he said a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the name of Rajpath to Kartavya Path stressing that the previous name symbolising India’s “slavery” and has now been consigned to history.

This government has an “obsession” to do something which will leave a mark that this was done by a certain individual who was a “great leader”, the historian said.

“It is all political. Call it politics then, because you want to leave your own mark,” he told PTI in an interview.

Habib said it makes no sense to use the context of erasing colonial history to rechristen something “since you don’t like a particular name”.

During colonial times, there were Kingsway and Queensway. After Independence, one was named Rajpath and the other Janpath, he said.

“I feel it is being consciously misinterpreted because the government wants to show that it is trying to delink present India with colonial India, but actually it is not,” he said.

Habib said India has erased colonial history after it got Independence. ‘Raj’ means governance and not British Raj and ‘Jan’ means people and that is why the names of Rajpath and Janpath, the historian said.

Indians are already awakened and want the government to be awakened about their “miseries” – economic, social conflict and all sorts of things happening in the country, he said.

About changing the names of roads and buildings, Habib said, “It has no meaning.”

“Governance hardly changes. Governance will not change by changing the name of a road or a building. It has never happened.”

“The point is you want to leave your own mark on everything. That can be your obsession, anybody’s obsession, today’s government’s obsession or any other government’s obsession,” he noted.

Habib opined that name change hardly fits into any historical debate.

“It is all very political. Either this government does or the previous one did. I’m not saying what previous governments did was fine. They committed several blunders. Most political parties are obsessed with their vote banks. This government is obsessed with nationalism. They want to make everybody a great nationalist, as if we were not nationalist before.”

He also alleged that people who are “hyper-nationalists” were not even seen during the freedom struggle.

The noted historian said one has to make a distinction between patriotism and nationalism. Patriotism is imperative and everybody needs to be a patriot, but nationalism is something else, he said.

“Today we need to be patriots, loyal to the country. But now we are finding enemies within to be nationalists and are calling our own people different names like Naxals and ultra-Naxals,” Habib said.

“This is all politics. I don’t see any seriousness in this,” he said.

Habib alleged that different governments have indulged in this sort of narrative, but this dispensation has “gone beyond that”.

“About Kartavya Path, this is a very conscious attempt to erase something which need not be erased at all. It is being linked to colonial heritage, which it is not. This is because you don’t like it and you want your own stamp,” he said.

Habib said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue in the colonial canopy at India Gate does not fit well. He also alleged that the narrative about Netaji being ignored is being pushed time and again.

“If you are so obsessed with Netaji, look at his ideas and look at the INA, not as a great army but its character and how it fought, what names were given to different brigades and how gender was used by Netaji,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday said Rajpath symbolised India’s “slavery” and has now been consigned to history as he inaugurated the revamped stretch with a new name, Kartavya Path, and unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

In a swipe at previous Congress governments, he said had India followed the path shown by Bose, then it would have reached new heights but the iconic leader was sadly forgotten and his symbols and ideas were ignored. He added that imprints of his ideals and dreams are now visible in the BJP government’s works.

Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has been consigned to history and erased forever, Modi said, asserting that a new history has taken birth in Kartavya Path and this along with Netaji’s statue will now guide and inspire the country.

“People will see the India of the future in them and its energy will instil them with a new vision for a great India,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Comparison with Sikhs unfair, five Ks recognised for over 100 years: Supreme Court on hijab row

2
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab over illegal registration of vehicles

3
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

4
World

Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Guilty without evidence

6
Nation obituary

Queen Elizabeth II cherished 'warmth and hospitality' of India visits

7
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

8
Himachal

1 of 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members

9
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

10
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

Don't Miss

View All
Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Top News

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA

Disengagement process started on September 8 and will be com...

Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

Decision taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC Regulations

India declares one-day state mourning on Sept 11 as mark of respect to Queen

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit M...

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala, Sambit Patra...


Cities

View All

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat: Amritsar school management reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: Amritsar boy secures AIR 269

Baljit Singh Daduwal meets Nihangs injured in clash with followers of Dera Radha Soami

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Azad market

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Manoranjan Kalia to Arvind Kejriwal

ED seizes Rs 32 lakh cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA Gajjan Majra, others in bank fraud case

ED seizes Rs 32 lakh cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA Gajjan Majra, others in bank fraud case

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu denied bail in corruption case

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in investment, creation of employment, again

NEET: Ludhiana's Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Inderbir Singh Nijjar warn Ludhiana MC staff against harassment to public

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

Amarinder Singh condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Patiala civic body to shift fish market to new site by December-end

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Patiala administration gears up for Ganpati Visarjan