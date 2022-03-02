Government approves Rs 1,452 crore to continue MHA schemes for migrants, repatriates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 2

The government today announced that it has approved a proposal of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to continue the seven existing sub-heads under the umbrella scheme – “Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates” for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs 1,452 crore.

The government in an official statement said the approval would ensure that assistance under the scheme continues to reach beneficiaries through the MHA.

“The scheme enables migrants and repatriates, who have suffered on account of displacement, to earn a reasonable income and to facilitate their inclusion in mainstream economic activities,” it said.

As the government had launched different schemes at different point of times, the seven heads of the umbrella schemes for assistance include Relief and Rehabilitation of displaced families of Pakistan Occupied Areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb, relief assistance provided to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, Brus lodged in relief camps in Tripura and enhanced relief to 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

Besides, the scheme also has a provision to provide financial assistance and other facilities to the families of affected civilian, who are victims of terrorist violence including militancy, insurgency, communal and Left Wing Extremism (LWE), cross border firing and victims of mine/IED blasts in India.

In the statement it is said that as part of the scheme the Centre has also been providing grants-in-aid to West Bengal government for infrastructure development in 51 erstwhile Bangladeshi enclaves in India, which are situated in Cooch Behar District and for resettlement of 922 returnees from erstwhile Indian enclaves in Bangladesh. And, lastly grants-in-aid is also provided to Central Tibetan Relief Committee (CTRC) under the scheme, it added.

