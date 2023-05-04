 Government asks edible oil firms to cut cooking oil prices : The Tribune India

Government asks edible oil firms to cut cooking oil prices

India imported cooking oils worth Rs 1.57 lakh crore during 2021-22 marketing year

Government asks edible oil firms to cut cooking oil prices

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

The Centre on Thursday asked edible oil companies to cut the prices of cooking oils in line with the fall in global prices for the benefit of consumers.

A major importer of edible oils, India imported cooking oils worth Rs 1.57 lakh crore during 2021-22 marketing year (November-October).

It buys palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia while soyabean oil is being imported from Argentina and Brazil.

“The decline in the price of edible oils should be passed on to consumers expeditiously,” Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said during a meeting with leading industry representatives here.

Representatives from Solvent Extraction Association of India (SEA) and Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) were present at the meeting to discuss further reduction in the retail prices of cooking oils amidst a fall in the global prices, an official statement said.

Mother Dairy, which sells cooking oils under Dhara brand, on Thursday said it has reduced the maximum retail prices by Rs 15-20 per litre and the new stock will hit the market next week.

As per the government data, the retail price of packed groundnut oil on Thursday stood at Rs 189.13 per kg, mustard oil Rs 150.84 per kg, vanaspati Rs 132.62 per kg, soyabean oil Rs 138.2 per kg, sunflower oil Rs 145.18 per kg and palm oil Rs 110.05 per kg.

The food ministry said that international prices of imported edible oils are on a downward trend which gives a positive scenario for the edible oils sector in India.

“The industry informed that the global prices of different edible oils have fallen by USD 200-250 per tonne in the last two months but it takes time to reflect in the retail markets and the retail prices are expected to come down shortly,” the statement said.

Edible oil associations have been advised to take up the issue with their members immediately and ensure that the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of each oil be reduced in line with the decline in the international prices of edible oils with immediate effect.

Besides, the food ministry has asked for lowering the price at which edible oils are supplied to distributors by manufacturers and refiners.

Whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufacturers/ refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry.

Some companies, which have not reduced their prices and their MRP is higher than other brands, have also been advised to reduce their prices,” the statement said.

Other issues like price data collection and packaging of edible oils were also discussed during the meeting.

Earlier also, the MRP of edible oils were reduced by the industry.

The reduction in oil prices had come in the wake of reduction of international prices and reduced import duty on edible oils making them cheaper.

“With the edible oil prices beginning to show a downward trend and are set to witness further reduction to be made by the edible oil industry, the Indian consumers can expect to pay less for their edible oils. The falling edible oil prices will help in cooling the inflation as well,” the statement said.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution is closely monitoring and reviewing the prices of edible oils and steps in whenever any intervention is required to ensure the affordability of edible oils, it added.

The international and domestic prices of edible oils were on an upward swing during 2021-22 due to many global factors, including higher input and logistic costs.

“However, now the edible oil prices in the international market are witnessing a decline. The fall in the prices of edible oils in the domestic market is gradually being reflected in the domestic market which is providing relief to the consumers,” the statement said.

India imports more than 50 per cent of its total edible oil requirements.

From November 2022 to March 2023, imports of edible oils rose to 69,80,365 tonnes from 56,42,918 tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous oil marketing year.

India’s edible oil import bill rose 34 per cent to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in 2021-22 marketing year while in volume terms it rose 6.85 per cent to 140.3 lakh tonnes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Diaspora

Ajay Banga becomes first Indian-American to head World Bank

3
Chandigarh

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

4
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

5
Punjab

‘I tied the bomb on Dilawar’s body’: Beant’s assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana was remorseless

6
Delhi

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

8
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

9
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

10
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

Manipur violence: Government issues shoot on sight orders

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be de...

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result LIVE updates: Counting for high-stake election to begin at 10 am

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...

Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards to government

Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards

SC meanwhile closed proceedings on wrestlers' petition notin...

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government’s caste survey

Patna High Court stays Bihar Government's caste survey

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained that the state is...

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

Gangster Anil Dujana killed in encounter with UP Police

Dujana, a resident of Dujana village in Gautam Buddh Nagar d...


Cities

View All

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Akalis condemn Centre for 'U-turn' on Balwant Singh Rajoana's release

Child rights panel member visits Pingalwara in Amritsar

SGPC to celebrate 300th birth anniv of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia on May 5

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

HC puts brakes on bypassing of main bus stand in Mohali

Chandigarh: 20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

Punjab and Haryana High Court stares at crisis, 7 judges retiring this year

Chandigarh Housing Board mulls more spending powers for senior officers

Chandigarh: Mercury up, still 9 notches cooler

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh money laundering charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

Jantar Mantar scuffle: DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers, says will take action

SC refuses to interfere with HC order staying trial court proceedings against DCW chief Maliwal in corruption case

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

ED on AAP MP’s notice: Only 1 of 4 mentions in chargesheet wrong

AAP holds meet in private school

AAP holds meet in private school

Fulfilling people’s dreams my sole purpose, says Cong candidate

Thieves decamp with cash, gold

Patchwork ahead of CM’s roadshow

Woman, son shot at in Phagwara village

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

SIT quizzes Ludhiana MC, PPCB officials for 7 hours

Giaspura tragedy: Depts pass the buck

NGT joint panel to visit site on Monday

Four days on, residents still in shock, await info on toxic gas leak incident

Vigilance questions ex-MLA Vaid for fifth time in DA case

Armed men shoot dead govt contractor in Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

Kin block PSPCL gates seeking jobs, benefits

Wheat arrival crosses last year’s figure

Varsity bureau resumes publication

SKM backs protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of WFI chief