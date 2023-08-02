Government cautions on Cannabidiol use, says it's not a drug

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, Aug 2

The Ministry of AYUSH has clarified in Parliament that cannabidiol, also found in Bhang, is not a drug and caution is advised while consuming anything containing the compound.

Cannabidiol had gained prominence in the public mind after it figured during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Answering a specific question by Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Kartikeya Sharma on whether the AYUSH Ministry was supporting the use of cannabidiol (CBD) for medicinal purposes considering its potential benefits in treating pain and anxiety, MInister of AYUSH Sarbanand Sonowal said "Bhang except the seeds is enlisted in Schedule E-I of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1940 which contains a list of poisonous substances of the Ayurvedic, including Siddha and Unani Systems of Medicine."

The minister said Cannabidiol does not come under the definition of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani Medicines as prescribed in Section 3(a) & 3(h)(i) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rule 158-B of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

"As per Rule 161(2) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 the drug containing ingredients mentioned in Schedule E(1) of the D&C Act, 1940 has to be labelled conspicuously with the words “Caution: To be taken under medical supervision” both in English and Hindi language," Sonowal clarified.

Provisions for sale licenses of Ayurveda drugs are not available in Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, the government said.

Importantly, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) through a detailed advisory issued recently to e-commerce platforms said that the sale or facilitation of sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients listed in Schedule E (1) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered Ayurveda, Siddha or Unani practitioner respectively and such a prescription has to be uploaded by the user on the platform. (CBD) is an active ingredient in cannabis that is derived from the hemp plant.

