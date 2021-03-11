Government committed to assured supply of fertilisers to farmers, no shortage in country: Mansukh Mandaviya

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Stating that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the country, Chemical and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the government was committed to an assured supply to farmers and that India will soon become self-reliant in the sector.

“There is no shortage of urea, DAP, and other fertilisers in India, despite the unprecedented global shortage of fertilisers,” he said, following a visit to Jordan.

The visit was aimed at securing fertilisers and raw materials, both for short and long term amid the backdrop of the ongoing global crisis, an official statement stated.

Calling the Jordan visit path breaking in terms of ensuring supply of Phosphatic and Potassic fertilisers to India, Mandaviya said MOUs were signed by Jordan Phosphate Mining Company (JPMC) for supplies of 30 LMT rock phosphate, 2.50 LMT DAP, 1 LMT phosphoric acid for the current year with Indian public, cooperative and private sector companies.

India also signed a long-term MOU for five years with Jordan for annual supplies of 2.75 LMT which will uniformly increase every year up to 3.25 LMT.

“These supplies will be crucial for assured fertiliser supply for the ensuing cropping seasons in India,” he said, calling Jordan as India’s preferred partner for the fertiliser sector.

“With a thrust to secure additional quantities for the Indian market, Jordan was requested to take the lead in announcing India specific terms for supply of fertilisers and to consider additional production capacities in Jordan with India as a target prime market.

“Both sides agreed that there are tremendous opportunities to work together in areas of fertilisers, agriculture and health,” it added.