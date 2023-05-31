Government committed to restoring peace in Manipur, ensuring return of victims to homes: Amit Shah

PTI

Imphal, May 31

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government is committed to restore peace in Manipur, which has been beset by a series of bloody ethnic clashes for almost a month, as early as possible.

Meeting victims from both Meitei and Kuki communities in relief camps, he assured them of security and said the government’s focus is to ensure safe return to their homes.

On his third day of a trip to Manipur to broker peace between warring communities, Shah visited Moreh in Tengnoupal district, followed by a tour to Kangpokpi district, and had wide ranging discussions with civil society organisations.

According to an official release, he visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi and met the Kuki community members.

Amit Shah said, “We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their (refugees) return to their homes.” Later, he visited a relief camp in Imphal where the members of the Meitei community from hill districts were sheltering.

“Our resolve remains focused on leading Manipur back to the track of peace and harmony once again at the earliest,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also held a security review meeting with top officials from central and state forces, and the army in Imphal later in the evening.

He directed them to take stern and prompt actions against armed miscreants and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest, the release said.

“Took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Moreh (Manipur),” Shah tweeted.

He was accompanied by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka on the trip.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh however was not present at these meetings.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes, and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

#Amit Shah #Manipur