Government forms panel to amend IPC, CrPC

New Delhi, March 23
The government has initiated the process of consultations with stakeholders for amending Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, MoS (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra today informed the RS.
He said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had sought suggestions from Governors, CMs, Lieutenant Governors, UT administrators, CJI, Chief Justices of high courts, Bar Council of India, all leading universities, law institutes and all MPs regarding comprehensive amendments in criminal laws. —
