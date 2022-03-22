Government: House can discuss MPs' 10-seat quota in KVs

New Delhi, March 21
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said in the Lok Sabha that the House could collectively debate and decide on whether the MP quota of 10 admissions in Central schools should continue or end.
Pradhan was speaking after Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari flagged the trouble a limited quota was causing to MPs in their constituencies. “Each MP represents 15 lakh to 20 lakh people. The Education Ministry has granted every MP a quota of 10 seats for admission to central schools. This is troubling us a lot. The government should either raise the quota from 10 to 50 seats or scrap it,” Tewari said in Question Hour.
The minister, responding to the suggestion, said the House could debate the matter. —
