Government in process of finalising SOP for safety of journalists, says MoS Home

New Delhi, August 1
The central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure for the safety and security of journalists, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the central government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security of all residents, including journalists and mediapersons.
“(The) central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure in this regard, in consultation with various agencies/stakeholders,” he said in reply to a written question.
Rai said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories to states and Union Territories from time to time to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes law into their own hands is punished promptly.
He said an advisory specifically on the safety of journalists was issued to the states and the Union Territories on October 20, 2017, requesting them to strictly enforce the law to ensure safety and security of mediapersons.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
It appears there was a breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur, says Supreme Court; summons state DGP
Tells him to personally appear before it on Monday at 2pm to...
Lok Sabha to take up no-confidence motion on August 8; Kharge seeks appointment with President to raise Manipur issue
Congress boycotts Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok...
Curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh, minister says violence engineered by someone who wanted to disturb peace
Four people killed and several others injured in Nuh
Fresh violence in Gurugram, meat shops attacked in Badhshahpur
Earlier a mob attacked a religious place and killed a person
Government tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition ‘politically motivated’
The proposed legislation received the nod of the Union Cabin...