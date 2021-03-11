Government increases premium for flagship insurance schemes

IRDAI: Claims outstripped premiums, resulting in losses

Government increases premium for flagship insurance schemes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Buffeted by too many claims, the government today raised the premium for its flagship insurance schemes — Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) — in order to make them economically viable.

From June 1, the premium rate of PMJJBY will now be Rs 436 instead of Rs 330 and of Rs 20 for PMSBY as against the present Rs 12.

No revision of premium rates was made in the last seven years since the inception of the schemes in spite of recurring losses to the insurers, said a Finance Ministry release.

Under PMSBY, claims of Rs 2,513 crore have been paid as against collection of Rs 1,134 crore. Under PMJJBY, Rs 14,144 crore was paid, whereas Rs 9,737 crore was collected. Claims under both schemes were deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) route.

The government claimed that it had closely monitored the transmission of benefits through these schemes during the pandemic and several measures were taken to expedite claims as well as to reach out to the people who died during Covid.

“This would also encourage other private insurers to come on board for implementing the schemes, thereby increasing the saturation of the schemes among the eligible target population, especially those who are underserved or unserved population of India,” said the statement.

The premiums were raised after the IRDAI informed the government about the adverse numbers. The number of active subscribers enrolled under PMJJBY and PMSBY as on March 31 are 6.4 crore and 22 crore, respectively. The target over the next five years is to increase the coverage of PMJJBY from 6.4 crore to 15 crore and from 22 crore to 37 crore for PMSBY.

  • The premium rate of PMJJBY will now be Rs 436 instead of Rs 330
  • Rs 20 for PMSBY as against the present Rs 12
  • Rs 2,513 cr claims paid under PMSBY as against collection of Rs 1,134 cr
  • Rs 14,144 cr paid under PMJJBY, whereas Rs 9,737 crore was collected

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala cremated at native village; thousands pay last respects

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police arrest Mansa villager who provided 'logistic support to attackers', accused sent to 5-day custody

3
Punjab

Moosewala murder: Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court, doesn't want his custody to be given to Punjab Police

4
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

5
Punjab

Jalandhar man kills wife, her parents

6
Haryana

Haryana Police arrest Rs 10,000 crore chit fund scam accused Jagjit Chahal from Gujarat

7
J & K

Terrorists gun down woman teacher in J-K's Kulgam

8
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

9
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Punjab appoints Ishwar Singh as ADGP Law & Order; post was vacant for seven days

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Canada-based kingpin on Faridkot cops’ radar
Diaspora

Canada-based kingpin Goldy Brar on Faridkot cops' radar for over a year

From student politics to extortion, murder
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder

Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini 3rd in country
Punjab

Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes
Amritsar

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Report
Himachal

Manali voted most preferred hill station: Oyo report

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Lilly Singh urges her global audience stream the ‘young legend’s music
Entertainment

In her tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh urges her global audience to stream the 'young legend's music'

Top News

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

Ukraine war takes toll, economy slows to 4.1% in fourth quarter

At 8.7%, FY22 GDP growth misses projection | Stagflationary ...

Corruption was ‘essential’ part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

Corruption was 'essential' part of UPA rule: PM Narendra Modi

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

On The Last Ride, thousands bid adieu to Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

Ultras kill woman teacher in Kulgam; Kashmiri Pandits threaten to exit Valley en masse

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

At 103% of average, Met predicts above normal monsoon this year

Says rainfed agriculture tracts likely to receive above norm...

Cities

View All

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Deteriorating law & order situation a cause for concern

Can Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's services set the house in order?

Amritsar: Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Property dealer held for threatening AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Snatching victim from Gujarat succumbs to her injuries in Amritsar

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

May saw 52% deficient rainfall in Chandigarh

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Delhi High Court gets 2 more judges

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Jalandhar: ASI shoots himself dead with his service revolver

Biweekly mandi at Jalandhar Urban Estate Phase-I a nuisance for residents

Congress takes out protest march in Jalandhar, condemns murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

'6.5 lakh deaths in India every year due to smoking'

Nawanshahr: 35-yr-old molests minor, booked

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Farm fires double than last season, but less than 2020, 2019 in district

Two Covid cases reported in district

Man loses Rs 1L to snatchers

Jagraon youth bags AIR 388

MC fines 2 for illegally charging parking fees

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw