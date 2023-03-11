Government indulging in politics of ‘suppressing’ unyielding voices of Opposition: Priyanka Gandhi after CBI summons Tejashwi

New Delhi, March 11
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led government is indulging in politics of “suppressing” the unyielding voices of the Opposition, and claimed that the action by probe agencies against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was part of this.
Her attack on the government came after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam.
In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Why is the BJP government so scared of the vocal voices of the Opposition?” She alleged that by adopting all possible means, the government is indulging in politics of “suppressing” the unyielding voices of the Opposition. “The action of agencies on Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji is inspired by this politics,” the Congress general secretary alleged.
“The public is watching everything, and will take all this into account,” Priyanka Gandhi said.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday had accused the Narendra Modi government of making “sinister attempts to kill democracy” by misusing probe agencies against Opposition leaders, as he slammed the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate searches on the premises of former Bihar chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family.
Tejashwi Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI sleuths, following which a fresh date was given for Saturday, officials said.
The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.
