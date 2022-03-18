Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday handed over a certificate of government job to the brother of late IB officer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the 2020 Delhi riots, and attacked the BJP for politicising the death of the officer and not helping his family.

“There can be no compensation for a lost life, but hopefully the Delhi government support of Rs 1 crore to the family of Ankit Sharma earlier and a government job to his brother will bring some solace. We will keep supporting the family in future too,” Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted today.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of playing “dirty politics on the death of Ankit Sharma and abandoning his family”.

“We didn’t play any politics. We continued to remain in touch with his family and supported them at every step,” he added. Ankur Sharma has been given a job in Delhi government’s education department as junior assistant. Kejriwal and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia also met Ankur and his mother today to hand over the job certificate.