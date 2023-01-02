 Government making it easier for Indians to work, settle abroad: EAM Jaishankar in Vienna : The Tribune India

Government making it easier for Indians to work, settle abroad: EAM Jaishankar in Vienna

First-ever ‘working holiday’ agreement inked with Austria

Government making it easier for Indians to work, settle abroad: EAM Jaishankar in Vienna

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a press conference, in Vienna, Austria, on January 2, 2023. Reuters



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

Fresh from signing another mobility agreement with a European country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Vienna that such agreements are a “very significant pathway to ensure that the world is actually a global workplace for Indians.’’

“In plain words, that means we will try to make it easier for Indians who want to work here on business or as students and professionals. And ensure that they are treated on more equal terms than what it was before. This for us is an important goal,’’ said Jaishankar who sought to roll back the image of Indians as overstayers.

“India is a strong votary of legal migration and mobility. Irregular movement not only enhances the vulnerability of the people involved but is inherently exploitative. We want a fair, legal and equal opportunity to demonstrate the contributions of Indian skills and talents,’’ he stated in this respect.

Similar agreements have been concluded, most recently with Germany besides France, Portugal, the UK and Denmark, amongst others, to help Indians expand their economic opportunities and meet the requirements of the global knowledge economy.

The Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement will provide an opportunity to Indians to demonstrate their talent and skills. “It gives a chance to build our connections with the world in very, very practical terms,’’ he observed.

The Minister also touched on the “Red-White-Red Card’’ ‘Working Holiday’ programme agreement signed with Austria which is the first with any country. Under this students can work in Austria for six months. “It is a novel experiment. If it works well in Austria, we would like to take it forward in other countries,’’ said the Minister.  

On the Ukraine conflict, he said this was not an easily resolvable situation and India remained deeply concerned and sincerely wanted differences to be settled on the negotiating table. “My Prime Minister has been in contact with the leaders of both nations, pressing our point of view in that regard. We are also increasingly anxious about the knock-on effects of the conflict in terms of accessibility and affordability of fuel, food and fertilisers. This is a growing concern for the Global South,’’ he observed.

Jaishankar also said there were major changes in India’s national security, much of it centered around the “intense challenges’’ on the border with China besides the continuing problem of cross-border terrorism with Pakistan. But India has greatly improved its relationship with Bangladesh which is an “example of how successful diplomacy has directly contributed to a stronger relationship”.

