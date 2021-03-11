Government mulls setting up panel for social media takedowns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

The Union Government is planning to set up an appellate panel to hear grievances by social media users against operators’ decisions to take down content or block accounts.

The panel will look into appeals filed by individuals against decisions of grievance officers of social media platforms. According to a draft notification to amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the panel has to dispose of appeals within 30 days and its decision will be binding on the social media companies.

Members of the public can give comments on the draft notification till June 22. In the past accounts, including that of celebrities, had been blocked by social media platforms such as Twitter for alleged violation of respective community guidelines. These persons can appeal against such rulings once the appellate body is set up.

“The government shall constitute one or more grievance appellate committees, which shall consist of a chairperson and such other members, by notification in the official gazette,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

The aggrieved person can appeal against the decision of the grievance officer concerned before the committee within 30 days of receipt of the order. “The committee shall deal with such appeal expeditiously and make an endeavour to it dispose of within 30 calendar days,” the draft notification said.

