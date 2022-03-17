Government okays Bill allowing use of tech to keep criminals' info

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The government today cleared a Bill to provide legislative backing for the use of latest technology in maintaining records of convicts and of those who are arrested for different types of crimes.

Sources in the know of the development said a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The draft law “Identification of Prisoners Bill” seeks to replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, which would be repealed, they said.

The sources pointed out that the present British-era law allows limited “body measurements” of convicts and those arrested for different types of crimes, which carry the provision of rigorous punishment for a term of one year or more.

The draft bill, they said, allowed collection of various details of convicts and those arrested for various crimes, including finger and palm prints, footprints, photo, iris or retina scan and handwriting samples. Noting that collection of finer technology driven details will help in improving conviction rate in the country, as the sources said, investigators would have more tools to nail criminals.

“Criminals these days are using latest technology so it is essential to provide new available tools to investigators,” they said, adding that since it required various amendments to the existing law to add fresh provisions, the government decided to bring a Bill.

Will help improve conviction rate