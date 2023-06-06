Government removes 40 pc procurement ceiling for tur, urad, masur under PSS to boost domestic production

PTI

New Delhi, June 6

The Centre on Tuesday said it has removed the procurement ceiling of 40 per cent on three pulses—tur, urad and masur—under the price support scheme (PSS) for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) to enhance domestic production.

The Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said farmers are free to sell how much ever quantity of their production of tur, urad and masur under the PSS this year.

“The assured procurement of these pulses by the government at remunerative prices will help motivate the farmers to enhance sowing area in respect of tur, urad and masur in the upcoming Kharif and Rabi sowing seasons in order to enhance the production,” the ministry said in a statement.

PSS is operationalised only when prices of agri-produce fall below the minimum support price (MSP).

The ministry has also directed state governments to ensure strict enforcement of stock limits on tur and urad and monitor their prices.

To check hoarding and price rise, the ministry on June 2 imposed stock limits on tur and urad. The stock limits have been made applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, millers and importers.

It has also been made mandatory for these entities to declare their stock position on the portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The ministry has directed the state governments to ensure strict enforcement of the limits in their respective states. As part of enforcement, the states have also been asked to monitor prices and stocks position by verifying with various warehouse operators.

Parallelly, the ministry has also asked Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and State Warehousing Corporations (SWCs) to provide the details about tur and urad held in their warehouses, the statement added.

The retail prices of tur and urad have come under pressure in view of a slight fall in domestic production during the 2022-23 crop year.