Government sees 3 per cent fall in wheat output at 106.41 million tonnes in 2021-22

The production is lower by 4.61 per cent from the earlier estimate of 111.32 million tonnes projected for the 2021-22 crop year, data shows

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, May 19

The country’s wheat output is estimated to drop by about 3 per cent to 106.41 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from the previous year, the agriculture ministry said in its latest estimate released on Thursday.

The production is, however, lower by 4.61 per cent from the earlier estimate of 111.32 million tonnes projected for the 2021-22 crop year, the data showed.

Wheat production stood at a record 109.59 million tonnes in the 2020-21 crop year.

Agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja had last week attributed the the fall in wheat production to lower crop yields, mainly in Punjab and Haryana due to the heat wave. He had also indicated wheat production could decline to 105-106 million tonnes this year.

According to the third advance estimate of foodgrains production released by the ministry, besides wheat, a marginal fall is expected in cotton and coarse cereals output. In case of other foodgrains and cash crops, the production figures are higher than the previous year.

Rice production is estimated to increase to 129.66 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year when compared with 124.37 million tonnes in the previous year.

Pulses production is projected to increase to 27.75 million tonnes in 2021-22 from 25.46 million tonnes in 2020-21 crop year.

Production of coarse cereals is expected to decline marginally to 50.70 million tonnes from 51.32 million tonnes in the comparable year.

Notwithstanding likely fall in wheat and other two commodities’ output, the country’s overall foodgrain production is estimated to touch a new record at 314.51 million tonnes in 2021-22 compared with 310.74 million tonnes in the previous year.

In case of oilseeds, production is estimated to be a record 38.49 million tonnes in 2021-22 as against 35.94 million tonnes in the previous year.

As far as cash crops are concerned, the ministry said cane output pegged at record 430.4 million tonnes this year as against 405.39 million tonnes in the previous year.

Cotton output, however, is estimated to be lower at 31.54 million bales of 170 kg each in 2021-22 compared with 35.24 million bales in the previous year.

Jute and mesta production is expected to be 10.22 million bales of 180 kg each in 2021-22 compared with 9.35 million bales in the previous year, as per the ministry’s latest estimate.

The ministry releases three advance estimates of foodgrains production before the final one at different stages of harvesting.

