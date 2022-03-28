Government to Supreme Court: Hindus may be declared minority where in smaller numbers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Ahead of Monday hearing on a PIL seeking minority status for Hindus in nine states and union territories, including Punjab, where they were numerically in lower strength, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that the states concerned can notify Hindus as “minority” for setting up of minority educational institutions.

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in states where they were in a minority, Hindus could be notified as minorities for the purposes of Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution by the state governments concerned.

The affidavit defended the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, and National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act, 2004, saying Parliament has the legislative competence to pass such a law.

