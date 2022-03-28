Government to Supreme Court: Hindus may be declared minority where in smaller numbers

New Delhi, March 27
Ahead of Monday hearing on a PIL seeking minority status for Hindus in nine states and union territories, including Punjab, where they were numerically in lower strength, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that the states concerned can notify Hindus as “minority” for setting up of minority educational institutions.
In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in states where they were in a minority, Hindus could be notified as minorities for the purposes of Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution by the state governments concerned.
The affidavit defended the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, and National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act, 2004, saying Parliament has the legislative competence to pass such a law.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target