Governor versus DMK: BJP demands CM MK Stalin’s clarification over DMK leader’s controversial remark

Amid the row over DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy’s controversial remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, state BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin’s clarification over the matter. Agencies quoted Annamalai as saying that theparty has written to Tamil Nadu DGP over the matter and sought immediate action.

Krishnamoorthy, on Thursday, was quoted as saying: “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?”

“If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down,” he said, amid the ongoing tussle between the Governor and CM Stalin.

Governors versus non-BJP ruled states

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP in the Centre of “denigrating the office of Governors” and “using them as karyakartas in non-BJP ruled States”. The scathing comments came following unprecedented scenes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly featuring Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government and Governor RN Ravi.

“BJP’s deliberate design to denigrate the constitutional office of Governors by using them as ‘karyakartas’ in states ruled by opposition is an assault on democracy. Brazen overstepping of the Constitution by few Governors recently, has sullied federal structure of our polity.

“Governors have to function within the framework of the Constitution and cannot insult the legislature of which they are a part of. But they are being manipulated by their Delhi masters to create social and political unrest in states ruled by parties other than BJP which is dangerous,” Kharge said—charges that were promptly dismissed the BJP.

Also, this is not the first time that such accusations have been made by the opposition parties. Similar charges were also levelled against the Congress when it was in power.

Tamil Nadu, in those terms, is just the latest example of a confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the state government, between the “titular and apolitical” heads appointed by the Centre and States led by a political party not in power in the Centre.

Tamil Nadu is one of the states in the list of states/UTs, including Delhi, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Maharashtra, ruled by non-BJP parties.

Tamil Nadu

Ravi rubbed the DMK-led government the wrong way for describing Dravidian politics “regressive” and suggesting a new name for Tamil Nadu—Thamizhagam. He also skipped portions, including reference to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, BR Ambedkar and former CMs K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai, from his speech in the Assembly.

Ravi also replaced the state government’s emblem with that of the Union Government in invitations for Pongal celebrations at the Raj Bhavan. The Tamil invitations also address Ravi as “Tamizhaga Aalunar” (Governor) instead of “Tamil Nadu Aalunar”, according to reports.

However this was not the first time the two sides locked horns.

Stalin had also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, asking her to dismiss Ravi for not clearing Bills. The DMK government also boycotted events organised by Ravi to protest against the delay of the clearing of Bills passed by the Assembly. Ravi had also criticised the DMK-led government’s response to the Coimbatore car bomb blast.

Delhi

The list of run-ins between the Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his predecessors with AAP’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is long, exhaustive and regularly makes the headlines.

Telangana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been quite critical of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over protocol issues. In September 2022 she accused the TRS government of “not following official protocol and showing disrespect to a woman governor” at an event in the Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, TRS leaders accused her of delays in clearance of bills by the Governor and hosting a “praja darbar” (citizens’ court) to hear grievances.

Puducherry

Former Lt-Governor Kiran Bedi had several flash points with the Narayanasamy-led Congress government during her tenure. The current CM N Rangaswamy has also accused Soundararajan, who holds the additional charge of Puducherry, of interfering with the government functioning through “praja darbar” and meetings with officials. Though Rangaswamy is running a coalition government with the BJP, allegations are that he does not enjoy “much free will or administrative control”.

Maharashtra

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray had run-ins with Governor BS Koshyari on several issues. The MVA too accused Ksohyari of blocking nominations to the Legislative Council and elections to the Speaker’s post.

Kerala

The southern state has witnessed several controversies featuring Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF. The state government has accused Khan of trying to implement the Sangh agenda and delaying bills passed by the Assembly. The biggest conflict came in 2022 with a tussle over the functioning of universities and appointment of vice-chancellors. Khan sought the resignation of VCs on the ground that the government had appointed them through the process deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court. Vijayan, meanwhile, brought amendments in laws relating to the governance of State universities and remove Khan as the Chancellor.

West Bengal

Before he became the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar as West Bengal Governor had several flash-points with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dhankhar also accused the TMC-led government of mishandling Covid-19 pandemic, political violence and the law-and-order situation. The CM too wrote several complaints, demanding Dhankar'sremoval from the post.