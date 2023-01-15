 Governor versus DMK: BJP demands CM MK Stalin’s clarification over DMK leader’s controversial remark : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Governor versus DMK: BJP demands CM MK Stalin’s clarification over DMK leader’s controversial remark

Governors versus non-BJP ruled states: Not just Tamil Nadu but also in Delhi, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra

Governor versus DMK: BJP demands CM MK Stalin’s clarification over DMK leader’s controversial remark

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks during the first session of the year of Tamil Nadu Assembly, at Fort St George, in Chennai on January 9. PTI Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, January 14

Amid the row over DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy’s controversial remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, state BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin’s clarification over the matter. Agencies quoted Annamalai as saying that theparty has written to Tamil Nadu DGP over the matter and sought immediate action.

Krishnamoorthy, on Thursday, was quoted as saying: “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?”

“If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down,” he said, amid the ongoing tussle between the Governor and CM Stalin.

Governors versus non-BJP ruled states

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP in the Centre of “denigrating the office of Governors” and “using them as karyakartas in non-BJP ruled States”. The scathing comments came following unprecedented scenes in the Tamil Nadu Assembly featuring Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government and Governor RN Ravi.

“BJP’s deliberate design to denigrate the constitutional office of Governors by using them as ‘karyakartas’ in states ruled by opposition is an assault on democracy. Brazen overstepping of the Constitution by few Governors recently, has sullied federal structure of our polity.

“Governors have to function within the framework of the Constitution and cannot insult the legislature of which they are a part of. But they are being manipulated by their Delhi masters to create social and political unrest in states ruled by parties other than BJP which is dangerous,” Kharge said—charges that were promptly dismissed the BJP.

Also, this is not the first time that such accusations have been made by the opposition parties. Similar charges were also levelled against the Congress when it was in power.

Tamil Nadu, in those terms, is just the latest example of a confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the state government, between the “titular and apolitical” heads appointed by the Centre and States led by a political party not in power in the Centre.

Tamil Nadu is one of the states in the list of states/UTs, including Delhi, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal and Maharashtra, ruled by non-BJP parties.

Tamil Nadu

Ravi rubbed the DMK-led government the wrong way for describing Dravidian politics “regressive” and suggesting a new name for Tamil Nadu—Thamizhagam. He also skipped portions, including reference to Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar, BR Ambedkar and former CMs K Kamaraj and CN Annadurai, from his speech in the Assembly.

Ravi also replaced the state government’s emblem with that of the Union Government in invitations for Pongal celebrations at the Raj Bhavan. The Tamil invitations also address Ravi as “Tamizhaga Aalunar” (Governor) instead of “Tamil Nadu Aalunar”, according to reports.

However this was not the first time the two sides locked horns.

Stalin had also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, asking her to dismiss Ravi for not clearing Bills. The DMK government also boycotted events organised by Ravi to protest against the delay of the clearing of Bills passed by the Assembly. Ravi had also criticised the DMK-led government’s response to the Coimbatore car bomb blast.

Delhi

The list of run-ins between the Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his predecessors with AAP’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is long, exhaustive and regularly makes the headlines.

Telangana

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been quite critical of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over protocol issues. In September 2022 she accused the TRS government of “not following official protocol and showing disrespect to a woman governor” at an event in the Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, TRS leaders accused her of delays in clearance of bills by the Governor and hosting a “praja darbar” (citizens’ court) to hear grievances.

Puducherry

Former Lt-Governor Kiran Bedi had several flash points with the Narayanasamy-led Congress government during her tenure. The current CM N Rangaswamy has also accused Soundararajan, who holds the additional charge of Puducherry, of interfering with the government functioning through “praja darbar” and meetings with officials. Though Rangaswamy is running a coalition government with the BJP, allegations are that he does not enjoy “much free will or administrative control”.

Maharashtra

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray had run-ins with Governor BS Koshyari on several issues. The MVA too accused Ksohyari of blocking nominations to the Legislative Council and elections to the Speaker’s post.

Kerala

The southern state has witnessed several controversies featuring Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF. The state government has accused Khan of trying to implement the Sangh agenda and delaying bills passed by the Assembly. The biggest conflict came in 2022 with a tussle over the functioning of universities and appointment of vice-chancellors. Khan sought the resignation of VCs on the ground that the government had appointed them through the process deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court. Vijayan, meanwhile, brought amendments in laws relating to the governance of State universities and remove Khan as the Chancellor.

West Bengal

Before he became the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar as West Bengal Governor had several flash-points with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Dhankhar also accused the TMC-led government of mishandling Covid-19 pandemic, political violence and the law-and-order situation. The CM too wrote several complaints, demanding Dhankar'sremoval from the post.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Nepal: Plane carrying 72 passengers crashes on runway in Pokhara

Nepal: At least 40 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed o...

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary cremated in native village; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...

Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide Inderpreet Singh alias Parry arrested from Himachal

Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal

Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...

Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day

Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...


Cities

View All

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for ~38L fraud

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Man duped of Rs 15 lakh, two booked

Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Mining Dept team attacked

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Cycles to be made Bluetooth-enabled

Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Conduct energy audit soon, panel tells UT dept

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

How scrap paper helped Delhi's Poonam Gupta set up a business empire in Scotland

AAP protests outside BJP office in New Delhi over slum demolition order

On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Court raps police’s ‘unprofessional’ approach in probing elderly’s death

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary cremated in native village; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Man held for hurling 'petrol bomb'

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Man extorts money in cops' name, held

ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules