Governor’s refusal to call assembly session is proof that constitutional machinery has collapsed in Manipur: Congress

Shubhadeep Choudhury
New Delhi, August 21
Citing the Manipur Governor’s refusal to call the assembly session despite requests sent by the state government on two occasions, Congress today said this was yet another proof that constitutional machinery has collapsed in Manipur.
“On July 27th, the state government requests Governor of Manipur to convene special session of Assembly in the third week of August,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
https://t.co/E1XtV60zt7— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 21, 2023
On July 27th, the state government requests Governor of Manipur to convene special session of Assembly in the third week of August.
On August 4th, Governor is requested once again to convene special session, but this time on a specfic date, namely August…
“On August 4th, Governor is requested once again to convene special session, but this time on a specific date, namely August 21st.
“Today is August 21st and the special session has NOT been called. There has been no Monsoon session of the Assembly either,” Ramesh added.
The Congress leader said this is further evidence that the Constitutional machinery has broken down in Manipur.
“The PM is preoccupied with refurbishing his self-styled Vishwaguru role and the HM is busy electioneering,” Ramesh said.
“The agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated,” the Congress leader added.
Notably, ten tribal MLAs of Manipur had earlier announced that they would skip the assembly session that was supposed to begin on August 21. They cited security constraints as their reason, since the assembly is in Meitei-dominated Imphal.
