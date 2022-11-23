Govt aiming at more FTAs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

In eight years of the Modi government, the FTA with Australia is only the third after the one with Mauritius and the UAE. The government is on track to sign three FTAs by year-end, as the one with the UK is in the final stages of negotiations.

India is also negotiating five more FTAs with Canada, Israel, India-Eurasian EU, the European Union and South Africa Customs Union.

The government has opted out of an FTA that was signed among the 10 ASEAN countries and five others.