Govt allows Enforcement Directorate to share info about economic offenders with 15 more agencies

New Delhi, November 28
The government has allowed the Enforcement Directorate to share information about economic offenders with 15 more agencies, including SFIO, CCI and NIA, a move that will expedite nailing of law-breakers.
The finance ministry notified changes to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on November 22.
Through the notification, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which deals primarily with cases of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws, would be able to share data with a total of 25 agencies, including the 10 specified earlier.
These 15 agencies include National Investigation Agency (NIA), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), State Police Department, regulators under various Acts, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of External Affairs, and Competition Commission of India (CCI).
National Intelligence Grid, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Defence Intelligence Agency, National Technical Research Organisation, Military Intelligence, inquiry authority under Central Civil Services Rules and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau too have been added to the list of agencies for data sharing.
Earlier, the ED was permitted to share data with only 10 agencies, including CBI, RBI, Sebi, IRDAI, Intelligence Bureau, and Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), among others.
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said officers under PMLA are now authorized to share incriminating information and material with 25 agencies.
This change will integrate numerous state and central government agencies, empowering them with verified information related to an outlaw.
“Sharing information among numerous agencies will help them to apprehend social evils and bring them to justice in the court of law,” Mohan said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
World’s first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster
The vaccine was earlier approved as a primary dose schedule ...
Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi
Police detain two attackers, seize their weapons; video of p...
Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...
Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral
University suspends professor, starts probe
Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces
Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...