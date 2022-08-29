Govt approves 3rd indigenisation list of 780 defence items

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a fresh list of 780 components and subsystems which will only be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import starts under a staggered timeline of around six years.

Chasing the target Rs 1.75L cr turnover in defence manufacturing in five years Rs 500-cr export of military hardware

The decision looks to localise systems for Russian platforms like Sukhoi Su-30MKI, T-90 Tank and the Kilo-class submarines. Also on the list are spare parts for various helicopters, Dornier planes and the LCA Tejas — all being made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The import of engine parts of heavy vehicles will also be stopped. A timeline has also been set for making an engine for indigenous tank Arjun Mark 1.

It is the third such “positive indigenisation” list comprising line replacement units, subsystems and components used for various military platforms, equipment and weapons, and the aim is to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings.

The Ministry of Defence has set specific timeline for import ban of the items, spanning a period from December 2023 to December 2028.

Two similar lists were brought out in December 2021 and March 2022.

It said the defence public sector undertakings will soon float expression of interest and request for proposal.

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.

MoD says…

Indigenisation of these items will be taken up through different routes under the ‘Make’ category

The ‘Make’ category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of the Indian industry in defence manufacturing

