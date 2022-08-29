Govt approves 3rd indigenisation list of 780 defence items

New Delhi, August 28
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a fresh list of 780 components and subsystems which will only be procured from domestic industry after a ban on their import starts under a staggered timeline of around six years.
Chasing the target
Rs 1.75L cr turnover in defence manufacturing in five years
Rs 500-cr export of military hardware
The decision looks to localise systems for Russian platforms like Sukhoi Su-30MKI, T-90 Tank and the Kilo-class submarines. Also on the list are spare parts for various helicopters, Dornier planes and the LCA Tejas — all being made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The import of engine parts of heavy vehicles will also be stopped. A timeline has also been set for making an engine for indigenous tank Arjun Mark 1.
It is the third such “positive indigenisation” list comprising line replacement units, subsystems and components used for various military platforms, equipment and weapons, and the aim is to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings.
The Ministry of Defence has set specific timeline for import ban of the items, spanning a period from December 2023 to December 2028.
Two similar lists were brought out in December 2021 and March 2022.
It said the defence public sector undertakings will soon float expression of interest and request for proposal.
In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.
MoD says…
- Indigenisation of these items will be taken up through different routes under the ‘Make’ category
- The ‘Make’ category aims to achieve self-reliance by involving greater participation of the Indian industry in defence manufacturing
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...