Govt asks all states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission

New Delhi, February 22
The Ministry of Education has directed all states and Union Territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the new National Education Policy (NEP), the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children (between 3 to 8 years) that includes three years of preschool education and then Classes 1 and 2.
“The policy thus promotes seamless learning and development of children from pre-school to class 2. This can only be done by ensuring accessibility to three years of quality preschool education for all children studying in Anganwadis or government, government-aided, private and NGO-run preschool centers,” a senior MoE official said.
“The Ministry has directed state governments and UT administrations to align their age to admission with the policy and provide admission to class 1 at the age of six years and above," the official added.
