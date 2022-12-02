Govt asks FM radio channels not to play songs glorifying drugs, guns

New Delhi, December 1
The Centre has cautioned FM channels against playing songs or broadcasting content glorifying alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster or gun culture.
This comes just two weeks after Punjab banned the broadcast of such songs.
In an advisory to all FM channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pointed out that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken note that such content affected children of impressionable age and gave rise to gun culture.
The ministry said it found that some FM channels were playing songs or broadcasting content that glorified alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster and gun culture. Asserting such content was in violation of the AIR Programme Code, the ministry said it had the right to impose sanctions for suspension of permission and prohibition of broadcast. "Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms in the grant of permission pact," the advisory said.
