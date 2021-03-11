Govt bringing reforms in DRDO, says Rajnath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today that to promote technology, the government was bringing in reforms in R&D establishments such as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

Ceremonial guns delivered to Seychelles New Delhi: As part of an ongoing deployment, INS Gharial on Saturday ended a four-day visit to Port Victoria, Seychelles. Three ceremonial saluting guns with ammunition were delivered by the ship to the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF). These were formally presented by Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag (Retd), High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, to Brigadier Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence, SDF, during a ceremony onboard INS Gharial. TNS

He was addressing a workshop organised by the Lucknow branch of Central India Regional Council of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in Lucknow. It was organised to update the participants on the new developments related to the economy.

Rajnath said a link had now been established between academia and the industry so that the research being conducted in colleges and universities could reach the industry and both parties could gain from it.

Rajnath exuded confidence that the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative and its recently launched version — iDEX Prime — would ensure the growth of innovators and start-ups. He said the government was providing market to the industries and as part of Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’, a number of steps had been taken to encourage procurement from domestic players.