Govt calls Wiki officials on Arshdeep Singh page hack

New Delhi, September 5

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology today summoned Wikipedia executives after its webpage on cricketer Arshdeep Singh was vandalised, linking him to Khalistan.

Sources said a high-level panel, led by IT secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, would question Wikipedia executives on the checks and balances on edits being allowed on the website.

Though the malicious content was removed, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted, “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement… it violates our government’s expectation of safe and trusted internet.”

The sources said the internet protocol (IP) address of the person who made the changes had been traced to Pakistan. Arshdeep faced vitriolic attacks on social media by some users after he dropped a crucial catch in a Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Several politicians and cricketers have backed Arshdeep, saying anyone could make a mistake in a high-pressure game.

The sources said the government was taking the issue seriously and might also issue a show-cause notice to Wikipedia. — TNS

IP traced to Pak | Trolled over dropped catch