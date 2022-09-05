Delhi's Rajpath to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

In a major move, the BJP government has decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path.

Sources said that the New Delhi Municipal Corporation has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent August 15 Independence Day speech had stressed on the abolition of symbols relating to colonial mindset.

In the run up to 2047, PM had also stressed upon the importance of duties.

Both these factors have inspired the NDMC move to change the name of Rajpath to ‘Kartavya Path’.

The entire road and area from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path, top sources said, adding “This is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over.”

Earlier, as per the ethos of the BJP government to make nomenclature of iconic buildings people centric, the name of the road on which PM’s residence is located was changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.