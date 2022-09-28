Govt defers rollout of EV battery safety norms

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday allowed more time for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to adopt the new safety standards for making batteries.

The amendments to EV battery testing standards — AIS-156 and AIS-038 (Rev 2) — which were to be implemented from October 1, 2022 will now be implemented in two phases with effect from December 1, 2022 (Phase 1) and March 31, 2023 (Phase 2), MoRTH said in a statement.

The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, on-board charger, design of battery pack, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit leading to fire.

Based on recommendations of an expert committee report, MoRTH on August 29, 2022, issued amendments to AIS 156 — specific requirements for motor vehicles of L category with electric power train. Amendment 2 to AIS 038 Rev. 2 — specific requirements for Electric Power Train of motor vehicles of M category and N category. The N category vehicles are motor vehicles with at least four wheels used for carrying goods which may also carry persons in addition to the goods).