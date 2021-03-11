Govt empowers boards of PSEs to divest, close units

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

The Union Cabinet today decided to empower boards of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to take call on the closure and divestment of units/subsidiaries.

At present, the Board of Directors of holding or parent PSEs have been delegated certain powers to make equity investments to establish financial joint ventures and wholly owned subsidiaries and undertake mergers/acquisitions, subject to certain ceilings of net worth.

However, the boards do not have powers for disinvestment or closure of their subsidiaries or units or stake in JVs, except for some limited powers given to Maharatna PSEs for minority stake disinvestment in their subsidiaries.

Therefore, approval of the Cabinet was required for both strategic disinvestment and minority stake sale or closure of the subsidiaries or units or sale of their stakes in a JV, irrespective of the size of operations or capital deployed of such subsidiaries, etc.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for empowering the Board of Directors of the holding/parent Public Sector Enterprises to recommend and undertake the process for disinvestment (both strategic disinvestment and minority stake sale) or closure of any of their subsidiaries/units/stake in JVs,” the government said.

The process for undertaking the strategic disinvestment transactions/closures to be followed by the PSEs should be based on the principles of competitive bidding and consistent with the guiding principles to be laid down, it is said in the statement.

“For strategic disinvestment, such guiding principles will be laid down by DIPAM. For closure, DPE shall issue guiding principles,” the statement said.

Cabinet amends biofuel policy

The government on Wednesday decided to advance the target of blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol by five years to 2025-26 and allowed more feed-stocks for the production of biofuel in a bid to cut reliance on imported oil for meeting the country’s energy requirements. TNS