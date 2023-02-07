 Govt extends cut-off date for completing MBBS internship to August 11 : The Tribune India

Govt extends cut-off date for completing MBBS internship to August 11

Earlier, on January 13, the cut-off date was extended from March 31 to June 30

Govt extends cut-off date for completing MBBS internship to August 11

Photo for representation. — iStock



PTI

New Delhi, February 7

The Union Health Ministry has extended from June 30 to August 11 the cut-off date for MBBS aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship.

Earlier, on January 13, the cut-off date was extended from March 31 to June 30.

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated January 13 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare... the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to August 11,” a notice by the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said.

Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 1 to Aug 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from Feb 9 (3PM onwards) to Feb 12 (till 11:55 PM), the notice stated.

Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state and city for taking the examination amongst those cities which are available at the time of closure of previous registration window on January 27, on a first come first serve basis.

Several student union bodies, prospective candidates and several state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date.

They are now also demanding postponement of the date of NEET-PG examination.

The NEET PG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled for March 5.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

2
Nation

Woman SHO caught on camera getting massage from constable on duty in UP's Kasganj police station; video goes viral

3
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

4
Haryana

Gurugram to soon get connected with Vande Bharat Express, RRTS

5
Punjab

PSPCL gets Rs 9,641 crore loan for installation of smart meters

6
Ludhiana

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

7
Nation

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani's rise: Rahul Gandhi

8
Diaspora

Johns Hopkins names Indian-American student as 'world's brightest' for second consecutive year

9
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

10
Chandigarh

9 hotels raided in Zirakpur

Don't Miss

View All
Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Trending

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Top News

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Gory details of crime emerge, Delhi court takes cognisance o...

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

Will give appropriate response to any aggression: Army Commander on LAC situation

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said Northern Command is in a hig...

Rahul Gandhi speaks on President’s address in Lok Sabha, raises Adani assets issue

India a case study on government-business tango, PM Modi deserves gold medal for facilitating Adani's rise: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was speaking for the first time in the House af...

‘Amethi showed you magic’, counters Smriti Irani after Rahul says Adani’s fortunes rose ‘by magic’

‘Amethi showed you magic’, counters Smriti Irani after Rahul says Adani’s fortunes rose ‘by magic’

Union minister hits back after Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Adani and...

Victoria Gowri takes oath as additional judge of Madras High Court as Supreme Court dismisses plea against her

Supreme Court dismisses plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Of self-styled pastors & false promises

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

Shraddha Walkar was ‘living in constant fear of getting killed by Aaftab’: Delhi Police to court

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday AAP plea seeking mayoral election in Delhi MC

Yamuna pollution: Delhi L-G writes to Haryana CM on lack of progress in setting up sewage treatment plants

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing outside Ludhiana court

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI