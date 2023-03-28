Govt extends deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to June 30

New Delhi, March 28
The government on Tuesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months to June 30.
The earlier date for this was March 31.
This was said in a statement.
