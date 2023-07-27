 Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from today

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 26

Ahead of the crucial election cycle this year, the gloves are off between rival camps with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitting the Congress-led Opposition’s no-confidence motion against the government on the Manipur issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours later, predicting a third term win for the ruling NDA in the 2024 General Election.

PM vows fiscal leap

In our third tenure, India will be counted among the world’s three top economies, and this is Modi’s guarantee. Narendra Modi, PM

Noting that “India’s confidence in the nation’s development journey has strengthened under the BJP rule”, the PM said, “In our third term, India will be counted among the world’s three top economies, this is Modi’s guarantee.”

Speaking at the inauguration of Bharat Mandapam, a world-class redeveloped convention centre at Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit, the PM launched a veiled attack on the Opposition, saying that “there is no dearth of negative people in the country...who are habituated to stalling every positive pursuit.”

Attempts were made to embroil even Bharat Mandapam in court battles, the same was done with Kartavya Path, the PM averred, adding that “India was moving ahead with the philosophy of think big, dream big, act big and will become a developed nation by 2047.”

Hours before he spoke amid chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai” to a packed hall that hosted top industry leaders and personalities, including Aamir Khan, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s no-confidence motion notice against the government for “governance failures in Manipur” was admitted in the Lok Sabha after 50 Opposition MPs supported it when Birla called for a head count in the House.

A no-confidence motion to be admitted has to garner the support of 50 Lok Sabha MPs under Rule 198 of the LS procedures. The Speaker will now schedule a debate on the motion after engaging all floor leaders even as the Congress demanded discussions to start on Thursday after suspending all other business.

MPs of 13 Opposition parties, including the TMC, DMK, CPI, CPM, RSP, Shiv Sena UBT, JD(U), AAP and the National Conference, supported the motion.

Although the rules say that a no-confidence motion, once admitted, can be listed for debate within 10 days, Congress leader Manish Tewari argued that conventionally immediate discussions should start without taking up any other business since a lack of confidence had been expressed in the government.

Tewari said the motion was backed by all 26 INDIA alliance parties and was necessitated due to “absence of a government in Manipur for over 80 days”.

The motion would be put to vote after the PM’s reply.

The government, for its part, said every time the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion, the BJP won a bigger mandate. “We won a bigger mandate than 2014 after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion in July 2018. The same will happen in 2024,” said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Importantly, the Prime Minister had in February 2019 predicted a no-confidence motion by the Opposition in 2023.

In 2018, the motion was defeated. Even now, the fate of the motion is predetermined with the BJP commanding 301 MPs on its own and 330 with NDA parties in a 543-member House.

The Opposition feels the move would strengthen it in a battle of perceptions as elections loom.

No-confidence move backed by 50 oppn MPs

  • Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the no-trust motion notice against the government
  • The motion, alleging govt’s ‘failures’ in Manipur, admitted after 50 Oppn MPs backed it
  • Speaker to schedule a debate on the motion after engaging all floor leaders, though Cong sought immediate debate

Showdown likely on delhi ordinance too

  • Bill to replace the controversial Delhi ordinance is likely to be presented in RS on Thursday
  • A showdown is expected over the Bill between the BJP and the Opposition members
  • Cong, AAP, BRS issued a whip, asking their MPs to be present as ‘very important issues will be taken up for discussion’

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Manipur #Om Birla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

3
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

4
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

7
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

10
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala