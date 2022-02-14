Govt files draft papers with Sebi for LIC IPO

New Delhi: Setting the stage for the country’s biggest ever IPO, LIC on Sunday filed draft papers with regulator Sebi for the sale of 5 per cent stake by the government for an estimated Rs 63,000 crore. PTI
IMD: Two spells of rain, snow in North this week
Chandigarh: The IMD has predicted rain and snow in parts of north India this week owing to western disturbances. Light rain and snow are likely in Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 15 & 16.
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days
The daily Covid cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight c...