Govt files draft papers with Sebi for LIC IPO

New Delhi: Setting the stage for the country’s biggest ever IPO, LIC on Sunday filed draft papers with regulator Sebi for the sale of 5 per cent stake by the government for an estimated Rs 63,000 crore. PTI

IMD: Two spells of rain, snow in North this week

Chandigarh: The IMD has predicted rain and snow in parts of north India this week owing to western disturbances. Light rain and snow are likely in Himachal and Uttarakhand on February 15 & 16.