Govt for self-reliance in creating logistics system, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the government is committed to creating a robust, secure and self-reliant logistics system to effectively deal with future security challenges.

“The Centre is focussing on establishing common logistics nodes in the country in tune with the needs of the three services. The resources of one service will be seamlessly available to the rest,” he said during the keynote address at the first Indian Army Logistics seminar organised here today.

The minister also shared his insights on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) architecture, terming it a major part of efficient logistics.

“All services have developed their ICT architecture. It is our endeavour that there should be interoperability among the three services so that we can use our resources in the best way,” Rajnath noted.

He further said logistics in future wars would require interoperability not only among the three services, but also among different bodies in the form of industrial back-up, research and development, material support, industry and manpower, the minister said.

Interoperability among the three services was one of the major policy changes made in the Ministry of Defence, he said.