Govt issues new norms on road mishap probe

New Delhi, March 3
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to mandate the procedure for detailed investigation of road accidents, detailed accident report and its reporting along with timelines for different stakeholders for quick settlement of claims by the Motor Accident Claim Tribunal.
Other measures
- Fitness certificate’s validity to be exhibited on vehicles
- Validated phone no. must on vehicle insurance papers
The incorporation of validated mobile numbers in the certificate of vehicle insurance has also been made mandatory from April 1.
On information about a road accident, the investigating officer (IO) shall inspect the site, take photographs of the scene, the vehicle(s) involved and prepare a site plan. In injury cases, the IO will also take photographs of the injured in hospital and conduct spot inquiry by examining eyewitnesses/ bystanders.
The IO will have to intimate the claims tribunal within 48 hours of the accident, by submitting FAR in Form I. —
