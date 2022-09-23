Govt launches Indian Sign Language mobile app ‘Sign Learn’

New Delhi, September 23
The Centre on Friday launched an Indian Sign Language (ISL) dictionary mobile application called ‘Sign Learn’ containing 10,000 words.
The app was launched by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik.
Sign Learn is based on the Indian sign language dictionary of the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) which contains 10,000 words.
The app is available in Android as well as iOS versions, and all the words in the ISL dictionary can be searched through Hindi or English medium, officials said.
The sign videos of the app can also be shared on social media.
“The app has been developed to make the ISL dictionary easily available and to make it more accessible for the public at large,” a senior official said.
Notably, ISLRTC had recently signed an MoU with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on October 6, 2020 for converting NCERT textbooks from classes 1 to 12 into the Indian Sign Language (digital format) to make the textbooks accessible to children with hearing disabilities.
This year, ISL e-content of NCERT textbooks of class 6 was launched, the official added.
Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre had launched ISL versions of selected books of National Book Trust’s ‘Veergatha’ series.
With the joint effort of ISLRTC and NCERT, 500 academic words in Indian Sign Language were launched. These academic words are used at the secondary level which are often used in history, science, political science and mathematics, the official added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...